Erma Brodman

CAREY — Erma M. Brodman, 98, passed away peacefully Nov. 30, 2024, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by those she loved.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation Church, 315 Clay St., Carey, OH 43316 with Fr. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to OLC School or Interim Healthcare and Hospice Care, 3745 Shawnee Road, Suite 108/109, Lima, OH 45806

Arrangements have been entrusted with Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Erma’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

