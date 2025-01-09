FINDLAY — Eric Bakies, 36, of Columbus, and formerly of Carey, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

A funeral service is 1 p.m., Saturday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, with Pastor Dan Metzger officiating. Visitation will be held two hours before the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eric’s memory to the Family Resource Center and/or Teddy’s Rescue, both located in Findlay.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!