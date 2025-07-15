Emma Carpenter

It is with deep love and sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Emma “Becky” Beckwith Carpenter, who passed away peacefully June 27, 2025, at the age of 84.

A celebration of her life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 19 at Don Tomasso’s.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Upper Sandusky Community Library in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or Johann Fust Library of Boca Grade at Donate – Johann Fust Library Foundation Inc.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!