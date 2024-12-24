Elizabeth Alspach

NEW WASHINGTON — Elizabeth V. Alspach, age 96, resident of Bucyrus, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Altercare Nursing Home in Bucyrus.

Family and friends may visit from 12-1 p.m. Friday at Secor Funeral Home in New Washington. Elizabeth’s funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., and burial will follow at Union Pisgah Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Crawford County Humane Society.

Online condolences can be left for her family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!