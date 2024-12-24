Elizabeth Alspach Posted on December 24, 2024 0 NEW WASHINGTON — Elizabeth V. Alspach, age 96, resident of Bucyrus, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Altercare Nursing Home in Bucyrus. Family and friends may visit from 12-1 p.m. Friday at Secor Funeral Home in New Washington. Elizabeth’s funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., and burial will follow at Union Pisgah Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Crawford County Humane Society. Online condolences can be left for her family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription