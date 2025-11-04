Elinor Hites

Elinor L. Hites, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

A family graveside service for Elinor L. Hites is 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Bloom Cemetery, Vanlue, with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

