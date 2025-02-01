A beautiful life, a loving wife and a devoted mother.

On Jan. 27, 2025, Elaine Kay (Burkhart) Yirga left this world to join her Lord.

A celebration of life for Elaine Yirga will be held at a later date for family and friends. Internment will be private at North Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

Our life is only brief on this infinite timeline; choose to be kind, gracious, and love one another as Elaine has done,

