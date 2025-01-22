Eileen Strasbaugh

FOREST — Eileen Anne Strasbaugh, age 96, of Forest, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Heritage in Findlay, surrounded by family.

She was born July 16, 1928, in Chicago to the late Norene Bowsher Fairburn and John Heinrich. On Sept. 12, 1950, she married Charles Strasbaugh, now deceased.

Surviving are her six children, Norla Strasbaugh, Sharon Strasbaugh, Cynthia (Dana) Breidenbach, Robert (Patti) Strasbaugh, Nancy (Bruce) Brandewie and Karen Strasbaugh. Grandchildren include Ian (Emily Jay) Breidenbach, Dustin Breidenbach, Maggie (Jared) Bailey, Nathan Strasbaugh, Marie (Zack) Clouse, Cynthia Brandewie, Emily (Sal) Villari and Kevin (Claire) Brandewie. Great-grandchildren include Bradley Bailey, Nolan Clouse and Jake and Chase Brandewie.

Her son, Charlie, passed away in 1972.

At age 13, Eileen worked for The Bungalow pharmacy in Lima, mostly at the soda fountain. After graduating in 1946 from South High School in Lima, she chose to continue her education at the Ohio Northern University, School of Pharmacy. She was one of five women in the class of 150 earning a B.S. in pharmacy in 1950. She did not work much while her children were little, never filled out a job application. Her jobs came by word of mouth. She worked part-time or as a fill-in pharmacist in Forest, Findlay, Arlington and Kenton but decided after 50 years to let her license expire. She also was selected as the first woman president of the Northwestern Ohio Pharmaceutical Association in 1976.

Eileen was a very involved member of Forest First Presbyterian Church, volunteered at the Forest UMC food pantry and enjoyed many years golfing in the Couples League and Ladies League at Memorial Park Golf Club, Kenton. She and husband Charles were 2013 honorees at the annual Hardin County Golf Foundation Memorial Tournament.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Friday and the funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest. Reverend Rex Roth will be officiating. The graveside service is 1 p.m. at Franklin Cemetery in West Unity.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest UMC food pantry, Ohio Northern University College of Pharmacy or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfh.com.

