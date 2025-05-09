Donald Kimbler

CAREY — Donald “Bubba” Kimbler, 64, of Carey, passed away Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family.

Don, known by many as Bubba, was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Marion to the late Ray and Betty (King) Kimbler.

Don is survived by the love of his life who he affectionately called Punkin, Karen Clinger; a son, Paul (Barb) Snyder; grandchildren Angela (Nate) Wyatt and Shelby (Carson) Mengerink; sisters Kimberlee (Steve) Fredritz, Barbara Uhls and Misty (Charles) Swann; brother-in-law Jan Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Snyder; sisters, Vicky Brown and Deb Coe; and a brother in-law, Ronnie Uhls.

Don was a 1979 graduate of Carey High School and worked at Tijan Automotive in the shipping and receiving department. Don was a member of the VFW in Carey and was a former member of the American Legion and Eagles, both in Carey.

Don was a hard worker. He was the perfect son, devoting much of his time to taking care of both of his parents. Don had an ornery side to him as well by having a good time with family and friends. More than anything, Don loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

Visitation for Don is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Don’s celebration of life service is 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don’s honor to “No One Fights Alone.”

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Don's family

