Cleo Osborn

SYCAMORE — Cleo P. Osborn, of Richfield and formerly of Seneca County, died at 5 a.m. Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Regina Health Care Center, Richfield. She was 86.

A memorial service for Cleo is 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Pam Hahn officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, west of Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the memorial service at the funeral home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!