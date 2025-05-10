Rams win battle of N10 co-leaders

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

Sliding in

Upper Sandusky’s Madison Wengerd (right) slides safely into second base just as a throw arrives Friday against Buckeye Central. The Rams built a lead, withstood a big inning from the Buckettes and took a 14-7 victory.

Upper Sandusky put together big innings against the Northern 10 Athletic Conference’s softball leader in ERA, getting a big 14-7 win against league co-leader Buckeye Central on Friday at Upper Sandusky.

The Rams (16-4, 8-2 N10) scored four times each in the third and fourth innings for a 9-2 lead, and after the Buckettes (13-4, 8-3 N10) got back in it with five runs in the fifth inning, Upper Sandusky got five runs of insurance in the sixth inning.

Mohawk (16-4, 9-2 N10) and Wynford (11-7, 9-2 N10) are even with Upper Sandusky in the loss column. Buckeye Central dropped one back.

Shutting them down

Upper Sandusky’s Aleah McCann throws a pitch Friday against Buckeye Central. She came in during a big fifth inning by the Buckettes but eventually got them stopped and closed out a 14-7 victory.

Ace Grace Collene (12-4) had her roughest outing of the season, and her team’s defense did not help with five errors. She entered the week with an N10-best 1.34 ERA but gave up six earned runs on 11 hits and four walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

Madison Wengerd led the way for Upper Sandusky with three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs. She scored three times. Madison Hart added a double, a single and three RBIs while scoring two runs. Addy Johnson singled and scored twice.

Ella Frombaugh (8-2) earned the pitching win, giving up very little for four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Overall, she allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

The first four batters reached base against Frombaugh in the fifth inning. Aleah McCann struggled to stop the momentum for a while before settling in. She allowed four more batters in a row to reach as Buckeye Central cut its deficit to 9-7 with the bases loaded and nobody out.

Big win

Upper Sandusky’s Addy Johnson moves in to field a soft grounder in front of third base Friday against Buckeye Central. Johnson scored the first of five runs in a big sixth inning that helped the Rams put away the Buckettes 14-7.

From there, McCann was outstanding. She got a line drive double play and then a strikeout to get out of the inning and then sent the Buckettes down in order the final two innings. McCann gave up one run on three hits with four strikeouts in three innings.

A two-out error in the sixth inning led to lots of insurance for Upper Sandusky. Johnson reached on a bad throw, and after two straight walks, Collene deflected McCann’s grounder up the middle but could not control it. Eventually, four more runs scored to put the Rams up seven.

Savannah Pace had two hits, including a double, and scored a run for Buckeye Central. Zoey Hoskins singled twice and drove in a run, and AJ Jury had two hits and scored a run.

The teams meet again at 5 p.m. Monday at Buckeye Central.

Score by innings

Buckeye Central 010 150 0 — 7 10 5

Upper Sandusky 104 405 x — 14 11 2

WP: Frombaugh (8-2); LP: Collene (12-4).

2B: Hart (US), Wengerd (US) 2, Pace (BC).