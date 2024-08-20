Edwin Powell Posted on August 20, 2024 0 KENTON — Edwin G. Powell, 77, of Belle Center, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at his residence. A graveside service will begin at noon Friday at Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ed to the Hardin County Fair. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription