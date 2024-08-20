Edwin Powell

KENTON — Edwin G. Powell, 77, of Belle Center, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at his residence.

A graveside service will begin at noon Friday at Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ed to the Hardin County Fair. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

