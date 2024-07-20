Edwin Kauble

Edwin L. Kauble, age 75, of Wharton, passed away at his residence July 18, 2024.

A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Interment will be held at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery following the funeral service. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Wharton United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

