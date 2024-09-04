Edith Elwood

FOREST — Edith E. Elwood, age 93, of Westbrook Assisted Living, Upper Sandusky, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:02 a.m. Aug. 31, 2024.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Clark Shields Funeral home with Pastor Dennis Livingston officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics or the Forest-Jackson Public Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

The family requests casual attire for the services.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence, share a memory or light a candle.

The family would like to extend the gratitude to Westbrook Assisted Living and Gentiva Hospice.

