Edith Brown

CAREY — Edith Ann Brown, 81, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

A private graveside service will be held for the family in the Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edith’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Edith’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

