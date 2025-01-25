Earl Sayre

Earl Neil Sayre, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Jan. 22, 2025, at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, at the age of 84.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky with full military services being conducted by Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Lions Club in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark to send a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!