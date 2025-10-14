Douglas King

Douglas E. King, age 65, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at his home after a long period of declining health, now at rest and free from pain.

Services for Doug will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Stonewall Columbus, a central Ohio LGBTQ+ community center and advocacy organization, or to the Wyandot County Humane Society, and sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Those who knew Doug will forever cherish his laughter, his warmth and the love he brought into their lives.

