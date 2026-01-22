Dorothy Cheney

Dorothy Ann (Coldiron) Cheney, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Jan. 20, 2026, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Dorothy A. Cheney are 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Community Library or John Stewart Methodist Church and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!