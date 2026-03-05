KENTON — Dori Spencer, 66, of Dunkirk, passed away unexpectedly following an automobile accident Monday, March 2, 2026.

Per Dori’s wishes, she will be cremated. A celebration of life may be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Dori’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

