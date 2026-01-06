Donnie Monroe

Donald “Donnie” T. Monroe, III, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was 55.

Donnie was born April 21, 1970, in Upper Sandusky, to Donald T. II, and Jean (Marshall) Monroe, both of whom are deceased.

He is survived by two brothers, along with his nieces and nephews.

Services for Donald “Donnie” T. Monroe III will be private.

Lucas Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky, is handling arrangements.