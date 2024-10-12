Donna Miller

Donna K. Miller, age 75, of Upper Sandusky, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at her home following a six-year battle with cancer.

Her family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky. Services honoring her life will follow there at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, the oncology department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital or to a charity of the donor’s choice and they may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to her many dear friends and caregivers who have helped care for Donna.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

