Donald Wentling

CAREY — Donald L. “Donnie” Wentling, 83, of Carey, passed away Monday, March 10, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Don’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursdayat the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, with Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s honor to Carey Athletic Boosters for the girls track program.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Don’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

