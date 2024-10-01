Donald Heilman

SYCAMORE — Donald L. Heilman, age 79, of Sycamore, died at 2:12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service for Donnie is 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. The Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 will conduct a military graveside service. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday evening at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sycamore EMS or the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

