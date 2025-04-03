Donald Chester

SYCAMORE — Donald A. Chester, age 76, of rural Tiffin, died at 6:43 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2025, at The Willows of Tiffin.

A memorial service for Donald is 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Roxanne Roush officiating. Burial will follow at Benton Cemetery, Crawford County, where the Sycamore American Legion will conduct a military graveside service. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home before the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Awareness 22 or the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!