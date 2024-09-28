Diana Boutwell

Diana R. Boutwell, a loving wife, mother, grandma and sister, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in the comfort of her home at the age of 81.

Visitation for Diana will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton and Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Additional visitation is 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of her celebration of life service at 10 a.m. in the Ridge Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 370 Ohio 568, Carey. Interment will follow in the Wharton-Richland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Diana’s honor to the Matt Kessler Memorial Scholarship (Carey FFA) or to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Stombaugh-Batton and Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Diana’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

