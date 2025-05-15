Delores Moore

Dolores Mae Moore, formerly of Harpster, passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Bluebird Assisted Living in London.

A funeral service for Dolores Moore is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. Burial will follow at Little Sandusky Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society or Harpster UMC and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

