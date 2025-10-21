Home Obituaries Debra Wentz

Debra Wentz

October 21, 2025
CAREY — Debra J. (Watkins) Wentz, of Carey, died Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. She was 68.

Visitation for Deb is 12-2 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316. The celebration of life and interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

