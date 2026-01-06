Deborah Gatchel

Deborah Ann (Courtad) Gatchel, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Dec. 31, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, sur-rounded by her children and family.

Deborah will be remembered for her kindness, her dedication to caring for others, and the quiet ways she showed love every day. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

