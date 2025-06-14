Debbie Hare Posted on June 14, 2025 0 FINDLAY — Debbie Marie Hare, 72, of Willard, passed away June 11, 2025, at Embassy of Willard. In honoring Debbie’s wishes, there will be no service. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay, (419-422-1500) is honored to serve Debbie’s family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription