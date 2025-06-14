Debbie Hare

FINDLAY — Debbie Marie Hare, 72, of Willard, passed away June 11, 2025, at Embassy of Willard.

In honoring Debbie’s wishes, there will be no service. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay, (419-422-1500) is honored to serve Debbie’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.

