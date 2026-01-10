Deatra Bash

Deatra E. “Dee Dee” Bash, 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, at OSU Hospital East in Columbus.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, where loved ones will come together to celebrate Dee Dee’s life.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Bird Sanctuary, Toledo Zoo or Bringman Clark Funeral Home, and sent to 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute, extend a condolence or share a memory.

