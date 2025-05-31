David Swartz

David B. Swartz, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday morning, May 28, 2025, with his family by his side at his residence.

Funeral services for David B. Swartz are 4 p.m. today at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Visitation is two hours before services 2-4 p.m. today at the funeral home. The family requests those in attendance wear casual attire.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!