David “Hook Shot” Miller, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral Services for David Miller will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Ken Wessler officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Public visitation will be held for two hours before the service time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family requests that all those in attendance for David’s visitation and or service be in casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the cardiology department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, or the Heart and Vascular Center at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Memorials may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

