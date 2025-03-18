David Kramer

David P. Kramer, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, March 16, 2025, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Graveside services will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jay Scott officiating.

Memorials may be made to Emanuel UCC and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made to www.lucasbatton.com.

