David Curlis

SYCAMORE — David Alan Curlis, affectionately known as “ Pac” or “ Paco” by many, of rural Sycamore passed away peacefully at his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He passed on June 21, 2025, at the age of 75, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will take place on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore, Ohio. The visitation will be 11-2 pm. There will be a Masonic ceremony at 1:45 pm leading into the service. A private family burial of ashes will take place at Pleasant Ridge cemetery and McGregor Bay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or “ No One Fights Alone” in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

