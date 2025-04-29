David Bianchi

TIFFIN — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of David Edward Bianchi, age 74, who departed this life peacefully April 21, 2025, in the presence of his loved ones.

His funeral service is 6 p.m. Monday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883, 419-447-2424, with Pastor AJ Lewis officiating. Friends may visit with his family from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrison-Smith Park, in care of the Upper Sandusky Parks Department.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

