Darrin Rowe

FOREST — Darrin E. Rowe, age 58, of Forest died at his residence on Oct. 12, 2024.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Monday at Hueston Cemetery, Forest, with Pastor Bjorn Thomsen officiating. Casual attire is encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be given to Wounded Warriors Fund or Riverdale FFA in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

