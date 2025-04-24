Daniel D. Webster, age, 68 of Upper Sandusky, died April 16, 2025, at his residence surrounded by his family.

His wishes were that no services be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Webster memorial fund to assist the family in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.bringmanclark.com.

