Daniel Reed, age 101, of Coldwater, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Covenant Community Church in Coldwater. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. Hogenkamp

Funeral Home in Coldwater is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Briarwood Village Activity Fund.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.

