Dale Chester

Dale E. Chester, age 75, of rural Sycamore, died at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo.

A memorial service for Dale is 1 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at the Seneca Memory Gardens, Tiffin, where the Seneca County Veterans Council will conduct a military graveside service. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday before the memorial service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sycamore American Legion Ballfield in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

