Cyril Frey

Cyril “Cy” Raymond Frey, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Father Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic School, the Wyandot County Rod and Gun Club or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

