Cynthia Rathburn

Cynthia L. “Cindy” Rathburn, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 12:10 am Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service for Cindy Rathburn will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Rev. Jim Stauffer.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, Wyandot County Humane Society or the Wyandot Memorial Hospital oncology department and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

