Cora Belle Morgan, age 87, Nevada, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Cora Morgan are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitations will be held two hours before service time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Wyandot County Fair for a memorial bench, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

