Connie Swartz

Connie Jean Swartz, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, died June 19, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center.

Services are private with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Interment is in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

