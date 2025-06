Christy M. Gottfried, of Upper Sandusky, died June 10, 2025, at her residence. She was 41.

She was born Jan. 15, 1984, in Marion to the late Tommy G. Hall and Laura A. (Snyder) Luther, who survives.

Christy married Darren L. Gottfried on June 2, 2021. He survives along with a daughter, a son, a grandchild, two stepchildren and four siblings.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.