Cheryl Elwood

FOREST — Cheryl Elaine Elwood, 77, of Forest, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Funeral services are noon Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will be in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday before time of services at the funeral home.

Cheryl held a special place in her heart for the staff at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center. She created strong bonds with many of them through her and Chuck’s cancer journeys. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Armes Family Cancer Care Center in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

