Charles Ulrich

Charles “Chuck” Brian Ulrich, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 6, 2025, at Marion General Hospital.

A funeral service is noon Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. A private burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Village or the Upper Sandusky High School class of 1975, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, share a memory or send a condolence.

