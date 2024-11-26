Charles Stiger

Charles E. “Chuck” Stiger, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Emauel United Church of Christ, with Pastor Jay Scott officiating. Visitations is for two hours before service time, from 12-2 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or Emanuel UCC and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

