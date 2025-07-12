Charles Hedges

Charles Joseph Hedges, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, July 3, 2025, at his home.

A celebration of life gathering for Joe Hedges is from 4–7 p.m. July 26 at the Upper Sandusky Moose Lodge, 381 N. Warpole St., Upper Sandusky. There will be a prayer service at 5 p.m., which will be officiated by Danny Vaughn.

Memorials may be made to Ohio Department of Natural Resources Campgrounds and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

