Charles Allen Gottfried, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. True to the way he lived his life, Charles left this world quietly. ne 3, 1934, in Salem Township to the late Arthur E. and Blanche M. (Best) Gottfried. Charles learned the values of hard work, humility, and service at an early age —values that guided him throughout his life.

On June 19, 1971, Charles married Jean Kay (Reed) Gottfried, the love of his life. Together they shared 54 years of marriage built on devotion, faith and quiet generosity. Jean survives at their home in Upper Sandusky.

Charles also is survived by his sister, Beulah Bishop, of Findlay; many nieces and nephews; and his in-laws, George Reed and Susan (John) Toth.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Lester (Martha) Gottfried, Florence (Fred) Beidelschies, Norman Gottfried, Arabel (Charles) Frisch, Arlene (Charles) Walton, Russell Gottfried and Margaret (Gene) Chandler.

Mr. Gottfried graduated from Salem High School with the Class of 1953, where he earned a varsity letter in basketball and was featured in The Toledo Blade. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959.

A lifelong farmer, Charles understood the value of patience, perseverance and stewardship of the land. In 1978, he and two of his brothers founded Trigo, Inc., where Charles served as president of the farm.

Charles was a faithful member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and quietly served his community through the Upper Sandusky Police Auxiliary and the Wyandot County Sheriff Auxiliary.

One of Charles’s greatest legacies is his generosity. In 1992, he and his brother Norman donated land to establish the Norman and Charles Gottfried Nature Center, ensuring that future genera-tions could learn from and enjoy the natural world. Through the Wyandot County Community Foundation, Charles and Jean established the Charles and Jean Gottfried Scholarship Fund in 2010 and the Charles and Jean Gottfried Community Fund in 2012 —lasting gifts that continue to improve the lives of others.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gottfried Nature Center, the Wyandot County Community Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

