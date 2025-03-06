Charles Eley

Charles A. Eley, age 85, of Crawford, died March 2, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

