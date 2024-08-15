CAREY — James Charles Doran, of Carey died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at his residence. He was 95.

A Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Saturday in the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Carey with the Rev. Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery in Frenchtown.

Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Charles’ family.

